Canindia News

A sneak peek into Neena Gupta’s life in the mountains

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared she begins her day with riyaz.

Taking to Instagram, Neena, who has been spending time at her residence in Uttarakhand, posted a small video of her classical music lesson session with her guruji over a video call.

‘Morning riyaz in the mountains. Thanks Zoom and thanks Prasanna Guruji,” she captioned her post.

Neena’s daughter Masaba had a hilarious reaction to the video.

“Sur toh pakdo mummy,” Masaba quipped.

The mother-daughter duo recently featured in the web series “Masaba Masaba“, a fictionalised series inspired by Masaba’s real life.

In 2017, Neena had shocked everyone when she took to social media and confessed openly that she was out of work. A comeback for her happened soon, with “Veere Di Wedding” and “Badhaai Ho”. Since then, she has had a busy second innings.

