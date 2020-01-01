A sneak peek into Niti Taylor’s intimate ‘Covid wedding’

TV star Niti Taylor had a quiet and intimate wedding amidst the pandemic.

Niti tied the knot with armyman Parikshit Bawa on August 13, and shared a glimpse of their celebrations in a video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding,” Niti captioned the video.

“I can finally say out loud ‘Hello Husband’. Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way — but hoping for a better 2021,” she added.

Niti was last seen playing one of the lead roles in the show “Ishqbaaaz”, which went off air last year.