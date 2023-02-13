New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) With Valentine’s Day coming up and the season of love celebrations around the corner, bring in this joyous season with cocktails sure to raise your spirits. Raise a toast to your partner by elevating your at-home drinking experience this year with some exciting cocktails.
Belvedere Berry Zest I Natural frozen cocktail recipe made from fresh fruit prepared in a blender and served in venue glassware
Belvedere Vodka 45 ml
Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml
Honey 10 ml
Blackberries 4-5
I cup of Ice
Place all ingredients with ice in a blender and blend well until smooth. Serve into a coupe or rocks glass and garnish with a blackberry.
Belvedere Bloody Sour
Belvedere Vodka 40 ml
Italian Bitter Liqueur 30 ml
Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml
Honey Water 20 ml
1 egg white
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.
GLENMORANGIE GLEAMING RENO
40 ml – Glenmorangie Lasanta
1/2 a passionfruit
10 ml – Ginger Syrup
15 ml – Pineapple Juice
1 dash Vanilla Bitters
10 ml – Egg White
Add the whisky, tropical ginger syrup, pineapple juice, lemon juice and egg white into a cocktail shaker. Then scoop the seeds and flesh from half a passion fruit and add them too. Fill with ice cubes and shake well, then strain into a chilled martini glass. And don’t forget to bring some bling to the glass. We suggest gold leaf and a lemon twist.
GLENMORANGIE ORANGE MINGLE
Glenmorangie Original 45 ml
Orange Marmalade 2 ml
Aperol 10 ml
Lemon Juice 15 ml
Orange Juice 10 ml
Egg White 25 ml
Orange Bitters
Garnish with edible flowers
Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake. Double strain into a nick and nora glass. Garnish with bitters and edible flowers.
HENNESSY MATA HARI
Hennessy Very Special 40 ml
Ginger & Cinnamon Infused Sweet Vermouth 30 ml
Lime Juice 22 ml
Simple Syrup 15 ml
Pomegranate Juice 22 ml
Aromatic Bitters 1 dash
Garnish with a dehydrated lime
Pour all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake will. Double Strain into a coupe glass and garnish edible flowers.
HENNESSY MAPLE SPICED OLD FASHIONED
Hennessy Very Special 60 ml
Angostura Bitters 4 dashes
Home Made Spiced Maple Syrup 7.5 ml
Garnish with a slice of ginger and dehydrated lime
Add spiced maple syrup, bitters, and Hennessy in a mixing glass full of ice.
Stir until well chilled and diluted. Strain into an old-fashioned glass with an ice block.
Garnish with a flamed cinnamon stick.
ROSE IMPERIAL IMPERIAL 1869
Agave Syrup 5ml
Grapefruit Bitters 2 Dashes
Orange Flower Water 1 Dash
Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne 100ml
Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne. Garnish with edible flowers.
LA FAVORITE
Benedictine 110ml
Lemon Juice 15ml
Honey Syrup 15ml
Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 75ml
Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230213-140803