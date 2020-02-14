A starry affair

February 14 Feb 14 (IANSlife) Several Bollywood stars walked the ramp on the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Friday.

Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan turned showstoppers for various designers showcasing their latest collection on the runway.

Malaika walked for designer Varun Chakkilam, wearing a deep red, sequined, hand embroidered lehenga with 3D bird motifs. A sheer red decorated dupatta added a final touch to the look.

Bollywood’s power couple Bipasha and Karan strutted down the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta in coordinated black outfits made from Assam silk. Karan wore an asymmetric black Pathani, detailed with woven motifs in gold and Bipasha donned a lavishly crafted saree in black with a golden pallav, teamed with a ruffled-interest blouse.

Newcomer Saiee glided down the runway in a panelled lehenga, lavishly detailed with Pashmina motifs, and an ornate red ‘Paan Gala’ neckline blouse with puffed sleeves. The look was completed with a sheer dupatta with scalloped hemming.

Dia Mirza, who glided on the ramp for the fashion label House of Kotwara, wore a grey lehenga with white and gold embellishments with appliqued, gotta, sequins and pearl work. It was teamed with a white fully encrusted corset.

Tabu turned showstopper for designer Gaurang, wearing a black and gold silk lehenga, made of a whole saree. Aditya, wearing a black linen shirt and herum pant, came on the ramp for the fashion label Chola.

Nora and Shikhar brought Day 3 of the fashion event to an end, walking for designer duo Gauri & Nainika and Samant Chouhan, respectively. While Shikhar looked dapper in a black blazer, worn over a matching knee length kurta and trouser, Nora was alluring in an off-shoulder black gown with a fluffy white trail at the back.

