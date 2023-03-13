INDIALIFESTYLE

A starry end to Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) You’re in for a visual treat when Bollywood’s favourite Manish Malhotra is the grand finale designer. From his opulent designs and lavish ensembles to his power-packed audience, it’s always a magnificent cocktail.

Malhotra roped in stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday as the showstoppers for his collection, “Diffuse”, which is designed for the youth and is cost-conscious. With more than a hundred models on the runway, there were a variety of styles on display representing the veteran designer’s signature elements – luxe layering, immaculate detailing and exquisite colour play.

There were a whole bunch of celebrities that were spotted, both on and off the runway. Karisma Kapoor walked for Ranna Gill and Malaika Arora for Bhumika Sharma. Gill’s summer line, “Casa De Flori” was an amalgamation of vibrant prints, free-flowing silhouettes and intricate detailing – pieces that are ideal for a holiday and a destination wedding.

Earlier in the day, Delhi-based designer Siddartha Tytler presented his collection, titled “2085”. Pop neon colours, oversized jackets and eclectic digital prints were the highlights of his athleisure-dominated line. The young and promising Ishaan Khatter walked for Tytler in a sheer jacket paired with striped trousers.

Some of the other stars who turned showstoppers were Nargis Fakhri for Sejal Kamdar, Nushratt Baruccha for Mahima Mahajan and Tamannaah Bhatia for Nirmooha. Designers Dhruv Vaish and Sahil Aneja presented their collections as well with very wearable and exciting options on the men’s fashion front. While Vaish opted for subtle tones and classic cuts, Aneja’s presentation of abstract prints, checked jackets and hoodies made for super cool separates.

