A step in the right direction

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANSlife) Major Dr. Surendra Poonia wears many hats– that of a politician, an international award-winning sports person, a Limca book record holder, a physician and also a former Special Forces officer of the Indian Army.

He is also the founder of the Soldierathon Marathon — a special edition marathon instituted to commemorate Indian Martyrs. Poonia believes that “fitness is never about aesthetics” and he has recently collaborated with Fast&Up to commence a 30-day ‘#StepChallenge’ which promotes fitness, health and happy India.

Poonia gets candid about the challenges he faced and shares his fitness regime with IANSlife.

What is #StepChallenge all about?

Poonia: I started the ‘#StepChallenge’ to make my countrymen more aware of the importance of being active. I wanted to do something easy to follow and everyone can participate in it. With the #StepChallenge all you need to do is walk and record the number of steps you take every day. The fact is that urban India is inactive with less than 8,000 steps taken per day, but self-care is not a weekend thing, it has to be practiced every day. This challenge was a step in that direction.

How would you motivate people to come out of their sedentary lifestyle and become fit?

Poonia: The first step is to participate in #StepChallenge! In all seriousness, urban India needs to be active. The youth of our nation is the future of our country and the future hs to be active.

What is your fitness regime?

Poonia: I have always been a fitness enthusiast even as a kid. I loved sports but the army has ingrained the importance of fitness with discipline in me. I ensure I never miss a workout. I was an athlete in the army as well and I was lucky to have the opportunity to represent my country at international events. My fitness regime is a mix of workouts, running and swimming. I believe you can find time to do any activity, anywhere! I think this was the inspiration for #StepChallenge.

How much would you rate yourself on fitness?

Poonia: My only competition is myself and in that way, I feel that I will always be an Army-man. My measure of fitness will always be concerning my training. I don’t think I can rate that in a number, but I feel fitness is a state of mind that allows you achieve a lot if channeled properly; that is what I strive to do every day.

There is a big fitness wave amongst women nowadays, what are your thoughts on this?

Poonia: Fitness is never about aesthetics is my personal belief and I cannot emphasize this enough. I am proud of the women who have participated in the #StepChallenge, they have overtaken men on several occasions; the number of women who have participated in this challenge is phenomenal.

Your fitness travel essentials?

Poonia: Simple, just my will. But apart from this my shoes and my electrolytes (Fast&Up Reload)

Do you follow a strict diet?

Poonia: I don’t follow a strict diet but I make it a habit to have a healthy plate. Being an Army-man you don’t get to be fussy about food, but you are mindful of your nutrition. My cheat days will always be the home-cooked food that gives me the most happiness!

