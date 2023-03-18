New Delhi, March 19 (IANSlife) On March 18 and 19, 2023, Lodhi Art District, India’s first art district with more than 65 murals by Indian and foreign artists, will host a two-day arts festival with live murals, music, shows, curated walks, and community activities. The Lodhi event, is the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s (KNMA) first-ever street event, proudly presented in association with the St+art India Foundation.

The festival adds to its significance and emphasises the part that art can play in defining and reflecting our cultural identity by being organised as a part of the celebration of India’s G20 presidency.

Highlights of the festival include ongoing murals on the famous Lodhi Art District walls by two artists especially chosen for the festival, curated and commissioned by KNMA and St+art – Paolo Delfin of Mexico and Andha Ras from Malaysia, a shadow installation by urban artist Daku and a series of workshops offering a plethora of opportunities for visitors to explore art at the street. The festival will also feature a fantastic lineup of performers and musicians from all over India, showcasing a variety of styles and traditions – the performing art of Lavani from Maharashtra, the incredible virtuosity of Karsh Kale ft. the energy of Dharavi Reloaded, the physical acrobatic exploration of Omaggio, and the lure of the Manganiyar Seduction in a visually stunning set that has been performed worldwide, are the headlining acts of the festival.

Kiran Nadar, Chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing the Lodhi festival celebrating the spirit of New Delhi during India’s historic presidency of G20. Whilst we have a dedicated outreach programme within the museum, this initiative highlights our efforts to take art outside of the museum space making it accessible and offer the public another innovative way to engage with and celebrate India’s vibrant cultural and artistic heritage.”

Enhancing the already expansive range of events on offer at the museum, the Lodhi Festival is an extension of the museum’s vision of bridging the gap between art and public and encourage viewers to explore different aspects of art, at the crossroads of culture and performance and also engage with the local communities and creating meaningful experiences for visitors. By doing this, the museum aims to broaden its appeal, draw in new, diverse audiences, and advance its goal of fostering a culture of museum-going.

St+ Art India Foundation team, “Eight years in the making, the Lodhi Art District is St+art’s first art district, out of six ongoing ones across the country. We are pleased to be activating it once again, in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and G20. Since 2014, with the support of Asian Paints, the foundation has enabled and cultivated a vision for democratised public spaces through interdisciplinary art interventions that are rooted in the social context. Similarly, at the Lodhi Art Festival, through murals, workshops, and performances, we hope to continue to engage the public imagination by connecting communities and providing a platform for diverse artists and cultural exchange.”

Ongoing exhibitions at the museum:

At KNMA, Noida

Sitaare Zameen Par

Photographs of Bombay Cinestars from the Golden Era By JH Thakker

7 February 2023 – 30 April 2023

At KNMA, Saket

Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular

9 February 2023 – 30 April 2023

Free entry

10:30 A.M. – 6:30 P.M.

The museum is closed on Monday and all public holidays

The festival is free to attend, visit the link for a day-by-day schedule and workshop registration: https://insider.in/lodhi-festival-mar18-2023/event

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

