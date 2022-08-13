New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANSlife) A wide range of spectacular coloured diamonds and diamonds are featured in the online-only auction by Christie’s.

The Jewels Online: Summer Sparkle, will be available for bidding from August 8 through August 18, with almost half of the sale being made without a reserve! This summer’s collection of diamonds honours diamond fans everywhere and represents the unwavering fascination with the renowned stone. It includes traditional white diamonds as well as a wide range of uncommon colours.

The auction offers an impressive collection of diamond jewellery, including a 12.75 carat G colour VS1 clarity diamond ring ($400,000 – 600,000) and a pair of 5.57 and 5.45 carat diamond stud earrings ($250,000 – 350,000), along with pieces from prestigious houses like David Webb, Graff, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels. A wide range of jewels, including vintage, Art Deco, and modern pieces, are also included in the sale.

A magnificent, 3.00-carat, deep green diamond ring is the sale’s star item ($450,000-$550,000). This ring showcases the beauty of naturally coloured diamonds with side stones that total 0.45 carats of fancy purplish pink diamond and 0.41 carats of fancy pink diamond. Green diamonds are among the rarest coloured diamonds in the world, and they require extensive time periods and particular geological conditions.

