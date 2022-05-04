Aha, Telugu’s most popular OTT platform, is set to entertain this week with the World Digital Premiere of Fahad Fasil’s ‘Dongata,’ as well as a special family episode of ‘Telugu Indian Idol’, which will witness musician Mani Sharma as the guest, and a special episode of ‘Sarkaar- Season 2’, which is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju.

Fahad Fasil’s ‘Dongata’ will premiere on Aha on May 6, at 12 a.m.

The maiden ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ which airs on Aha every Friday and Saturday, is hosted by Sree Ram Chandra and judged by Nithya Menon, Thaman, and Karthik. This week’s special guest will be mega composer Mani Sharma, who will share his knowledge and some fun trivia with the participants.

Pradeep Machiraju hosts ‘Sarkar- Season 2’, which takes the reality show genre to a whole new level with much more entertainment. On May 6, the show will feature special guests Hema Chandra, Madhu Priya, Mohana Bhogaraju, and Saketh Komunduri.

