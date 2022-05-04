Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is inching towards its release and the makers are making every effort to publicise the commercial drama.

The buyers in the United States appear to be very excited as they prepare for the premiere shows on May 11. As previously reported, FlyHigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments, and Classic Entertainments have acquired the rights to ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in the United States.

They have made the necessary arrangements to screen ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in as many as 603 locations across the United States. This is regarded as one of Mahesh Babu’s biggest releases in the USA. The makers will release the list of theatres in those areas very soon, as promised by the USA distributors.

The much-awaited movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, directed by Parasuram, is on a record-breaking spree, as the trailer has gained millions of views on YouTube, within a few hours of its release.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, the movie will release on May 12.

20220504-150401