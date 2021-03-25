Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon, or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually part of the first Thanksgiving dinner, and did Queen Marie Antoinette really say, ‘Let them eat cake!’ during the French Revolution?

Featuring a brother and sister duo and a cutting-edge app that allows them to time-travel to 15 important junctures in history, “History Dishtory” (Hachette) includes an easy-to-do recipe inspired by each event, from the Renaissance in Italy to the first men landing on the Moon to the Salt March and more!

With the WayBack App, trivia-crazy Siya and budding chef Sam, discover a secret ingredient in Sir Edmund Hillary’s Camp IX tent just before he reached the top of Mt Everest, take a peek into the royal court at Calicut as explorer Vasco da Gama spices up the proceedings…. and get a taste of history like never by savouring the real flavour of these adventures through the yummy, easy recipes inspired by key historical moments that are sprinkled throughout the book!

Authors Ranjini Rao and Ruchira Ramanujam are two best friends who have been reading, writing, travelling, cooking and eating together, since 2007, from Chicago to LA to Bengaluru. They come from very different professional and cultural backgrounds  Ranjini is a writer and teacher from South India, and Ruchira, a techie from the North. They received the FICCI-Flo Women of the Year award in 2016, and have also won quite a few little and big hearts along the way, especially with their previous book, Bookworms and Jellybellies (Hachette India, 2017).

