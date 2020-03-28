A time to lend support

New Delhi, March 29 (IANSlife) While many of us fret about the lack of things to do while we are homebound and in lockdown, heres something you can do, pitch in and help out by donating. It doesnt matter how small or large your contribution is, but every penny counts in the long fight against the pandemic which looms large.

Take a cue from some personalities who have risen to the occasion to do their bit by staying home and giving support to those who are out there in the front lines or researching for ways to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2.

While President Ram Nath Kovind pledged to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund, cricketer Suresh Raina contributes 31 lakhs to it, as does Punjabi Singer, Guru Randhawa, contributing 20 lakhs.

In the world of fashion, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged to give Rs 1 crore of his personal funds to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) along with Rs 50 lakhs to Chief Minster of West Bengal’s Relief Fund. The designer promoted a video of Smriti Irani, Minister of Textile, urging industrialists and businesses to do “commerce with compassion’ and urged entrepreneurs to “hold ourselves accountable to the people who comprise the ecosystem of our businesses. Equally important, however, is for us to cast our nets far beyond the domain of our work, and to do our bit for the community at large.”

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO is set to forgo his annual salary for one year and to donate Rs 20 crores in support of auto-rickshaw, cab, kaali-peeli and taxi drivers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Managing Director Uday Kotak of Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund and a Rs 60 crore donation in order to fight coronavirus pandemic. The bank will also donate Rs 10 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In Bollywood, actor Akshay Kumar who is constantly in the news for his support to social endevours, pledges 25 crores to PM Cares Fund, as does producer Bhushan Kumar donating a sum of Rs 11 crore the Fund. Varun Dhawan has also pledged 30 lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency along with 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Some celebrities are even extending their support to State relief funds, like cricketer Suresh Raina gives 21 lakhs to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund and ‘Kabir Singh’ producer, Murad Khetani gave 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and another 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra Relief Fund. Actress Sonam Kapoor also took to social media to pledge to donate to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Fund.

Every drop in the ocean counts as we face a crisis without an end in sight, at least in the near future. There are also many volunteering groups which are working on feeding the poor, migrant workers and many others in need of food. You can always chip in and donate to Youth Feed India or Zomato Feeding India or Caremongers India.

So the next time it crosses your mind that you have nothing to do or want to help but don’t know how stay home and chip in with whatever you can spare.

–IANS

