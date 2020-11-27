Canindia News

A Toronto family allegedly stole millions from COVID-19 relief funds

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

A Toronto family is in serious trouble for allegedly funnelling COVID-19 relief funds to their own bank accounts.

A story in The Toronto Star alleges that Sanjay Madan, Shalini Madan, their sons Chinmaya Madan and Ujjawal Madan, and their associate Vidhan Singh defrauded the Ontario government of close to $11 million. 

Sanjay Madan was a director in the Ministry of Education’s iAccess Solutions Branch and the IT leader for the government’s online Support for Families program (SFFP) with “in-depth knowledge of the IT applications” according to the Ministry of the Attorney General’s court submission quoted by a media outlet.

This program has distributed $300 million to families over the course of the pandemic.

However, a significant portion of it was apparently diverted into over 400 Bank of Montreal accounts, which according to The Star, were “opened in the names of the Madan respondents.”

Associate Vidhan Singh was reportedly the recipient of over $40,000 in SFFP payments, equal to the benefits received for 200 children.

The investigation remains ongoing, allegations have not been proven in court and no charges have yet been laid.

The Star reports that Sanjay and Shalini Madan were suspended with pay in August 2020 and their assets have been frozen.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccines later than other countries: PM Trudeau

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

COVID-19 rapid tests to be deployed in Peel and Toronto

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Canada signs agreement for COVID-19 antibody therapy

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Road tests in Peel and Toronto cancelled

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontarians must stick to their household for the holidays

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

International students call for renewable work permits

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

‘Delays, conflicts and confusion’ impacted Ontario’s COVID-19 response, says Auditor General

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Telus launches new $100 million social impact fund for sustainable startups

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Photo book on Hazel McCallion to raise money for Mississauga hospital

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More