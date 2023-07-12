The Bhansali Productions on Wednesday treated audiences and cinema aficionados to some glimpses of ‘Devdas’ as the period romantic drama has completed 21 years.

Embarking on this nostalgic journey, we are reminded of the film’s opulent sets, vibrant costumes, unforgettable characters, mesmerising music, and the sheer artistry that makes it a cherished gem in Indian cinema.

One cannot speak of ‘Devdas’ without mentioning the stellar cast that breathed life into the iconic characters. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the lovelorn Devdas was a masterclass in itself, as he effortlessly captured the depths of despair and passion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paro epitomized innocence and resilience, while Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Chandramukhi exuded grace and compassion, and Chunni Babu’s unwavering friendship.

The video shared by the makers on social media had glimpses of iconic scenes and dialogues from the movie, with a background song ‘Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka’.

In the caption, the makers wrote: “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today #21YearsOfDevdas.”

From the very first frame, ‘Devdas’ mesmerised audiences with its grandeur. Each set, meticulously designed and lavishly constructed, transported us to the extravagant world of colonial Bengal.

Bhansali’s attention to detail transformed every scene into an artistic masterpiece, leaving us awe-struck and longing for more.

The costumes in ‘Devdas’ were a visual feast in themselves, reflecting the richness of the characters and their emotions. Every ensemble was carefully crafted, adorned with intricate embroideries, shimmering embellishments, and vibrant hues.

The costumes not only enhanced the narrative but also became an integral part of the characters’ identities. From Paro’s innocence to Chandramukhi’s sensuality, and Devdas’ tragic splendor, the attire spoke volumes, adding depth and beauty to the story.

The music of ‘Devdas’ remains etched in our memories, transcending time and language barriers. Songs like ‘Dola Re Dola’, ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’ and ‘Hamesha Tumko Chaha’ became anthems of love and longing, their melodies lingering in our souls even today. The music became the beating heart of the film, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the story.

‘Devdas’ was a culmination of countless artistic elements woven together with Bhansali’s visionary direction. From the breathtaking cinematography to the impeccable choreography, each frame was meticulously crafted, leaving an indelible impression on our cinematic landscape.

The film seamlessly blended the grandeur of a period drama with the raw emotions of unrequited love, delivering a cinematic experience that resonated with audiences across the globe.

Even after 21 years, Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ remains a cinematic masterpiece that continues to be revered and cherished by audiences worldwide.

The film’s legacy stands strong, captivating generation after generation, and solidifying its status as a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

