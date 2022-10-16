New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANSlife) 7,500 stakeholders from more than 50 nations attended Cosmoprof India, a B2B event for India’s constantly expanding and diversifying beauty business. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the USA have all registered significant involvement.

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) attended with 15 Italian companies, displaying the best ideas of Made in Italy beauty at the show, significantly enhancing the exhibition’s appeal to foreign visitors. Nine exhibiting firms from the Skincare, Wellness, and Nutraceuticals industries in Australia were invited by Investment NSW to participate at the Cosmoprof India 2022. The platform was used to organise more than 1,500 meetings, demonstrating the exhibition’s importance as a critical centre for business and networking.

For the first time, Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India were conducted together, providing beauty industry stakeholders with a thorough overview of each. Leading suppliers in raw materials & lab, contract and private label manufacturing, and packaging were on display at Cosmopack while top finished product brands were highlighted at the event, particularly in the categories of perfumery, cosmetics & toiletries, beauty & spa, hair care, nail care, and accessories. One of the key components of the Cosmoprof international platform events is the pairing of the two shows, which encouraged networking opportunities and the formation of new business alliances.

Special Events and Initiatives

Cosmoprof India, which was put on by BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets in India, provided attendees with a high-performing experience by giving them exclusive access to brand-new suggestions from top brands, unique trends and market research, live demonstrations, and cutting-edge beauty treatments, all under one roof.

With 427 attendees in 12 sessions over the course of the three days of the exhibition, highly regarded international trend agencies participated in the CosmoTalks calendar and shared their perspectives on future trends, emerging dictates for the Indian market, and new approaches to sustainability.

Cosmo Onstage hosted live performances and demo sessions by exhibitors, showcasing innovative beauty innovations from both regional distributors and global companies.

The Cosmoprof India Awards, a unique initiative of the network organised by the global trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, ran concurrently with the three-day show and honoured the top creations, designs, and innovations from Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India. Among the exhibitors for the 2022 edition, a prominent jury of international specialists chose the best in Indian beauty. The Awards Ceremony, an event with Colorbar as the Makeup Partner, Beauty Garage as the Hair Partner, Kewin Murphy as the Associate Partner, and Vaishali S as the Couture Partner, took place on October 6th at the Hotel Sahara Star.

