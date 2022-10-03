New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANSlife) As an ode to the beauty rituals and skincare traditions from around the world, Global Beauty Secrets (GBS) and Jean-Claude Biguine (JCB) Salon at Jio World Drive have come together to give you a rejuvenating experience. Global Beauty Secrets’s beauty collection is now at Jean-Claude Biguine Salon at Jio World Drive, Mumbai. Ancient beauty is at the heart of the brand, with an ever-evolving skincare selection that focuses on beauty rituals from around the world.

GBS and JCB hosted an experiential for the leading ladies of the beauty industry that kicked off with an assortment of traditional beauty rituals starting from hair, skin as well as beauty tools. The event was co-hosted by beauty editor Aparrna Gupta while recreating natural Sandal Dar Rejuvenating massage, manicure, pedicure, and nail art experiences for the guests with the brand’s certified products.

The launch comes at a time when beauty is more important than ever as an expression of personal style, whether the look is natural, classic, or backed by rituals that date back to centuries. Now customers at JCB Salons can experiment with traditional beauty ingredients & formulas from all over the world. “When I started Global Beauty Secrets, I always wanted to recreate ancient beauty rituals. As a global brand, we look forward to this collaboration and are super excited to offer the Rituals to everyone.” says Aishwarya Nir, Founder of Global Beauty Secrets.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Samir Srivastav, CEO, Jean-Claude Biguine India said: “As thought leaders, JCB Salons is always scouting for new beauty concepts that deliver efficacious results but also transform how clients view beauty. Women today have taken over the reins and are leading the transformation in the beauty & wellness space. And of course, the economic success couldn’t be more evident. JCB Salons looks forward to partnering with home-grown brands led by women entrepreneurs and therefore happy to collaborate with Aishwarya Nir of Global Beauty Secrets.”

