New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) This crab salad is a delicious and refreshing dish made with succulent crab meat, crisp vegetables, and a sesame seed dressing.

A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. Well, they say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate, so here we go…

Ingredients:

* Cooked crab meat/pasteurised crab meat: 200 gm

* Red pepper julienne: 30 gm

* Green pepper julienne: 30 gm

* Spring onion: 20 gm

* Celery strips: 10 gm

* Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp

* Carrot thin strips: 20 gm

Dressing:

* Sesame oil: 5 tbsp

* Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

* Honey: 1 tbsp

* Ginger chop: Half tsp

* Garlic chop: Half tsp

* Sesame seed (white): Half tsp

Method of preparation:

* Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while.

* Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.

* Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

