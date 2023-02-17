New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) This crab salad is a delicious and refreshing dish made with succulent crab meat, crisp vegetables, and a sesame seed dressing.
A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. Well, they say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate, so here we go…
Ingredients:
* Cooked crab meat/pasteurised crab meat: 200 gm
* Red pepper julienne: 30 gm
* Green pepper julienne: 30 gm
* Spring onion: 20 gm
* Celery strips: 10 gm
* Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp
* Carrot thin strips: 20 gm
Dressing:
* Sesame oil: 5 tbsp
* Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
* Honey: 1 tbsp
* Ginger chop: Half tsp
* Garlic chop: Half tsp
* Sesame seed (white): Half tsp
Method of preparation:
* Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while.
* Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.
* Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230217-134006