A year after a family were allegedly assaulted and mentally tortured by a group of men, including some cops, an FIR has finally been lodged against the alleged accused.

The incident took place on January 8, 2022 but the case was registered on January 14, 2023.

The victim Durga Prasad Trivedi of has alleged that due to involvement of some cops, the local police and even the DGP/ CP office did not take any action, prompting him to move court that directed the police to register a case.

In his complaint, Trivedi said anti-social elements in his society, in connivance with some local cops, wanted to grab a piece of government land near his house.

When Trivedi opposed their move, the goons led by Shiv Ratan Jaiswal and his sons Vishal Jaiswal and Ritik Jaiswal barged into his house and started beating him, his wife and other members on January 8 last year.

“We dialled the police control room and a police team led by Balaganj police outpost in charge Anil Singh Tomar reached the scene and we were taken to police station. Our real ordeal started here. SI Anil Singh and beat incharge Ashok Singh challaned us under section 151 of CrPC. In the night, they brought us out of the lock up and beat us mercilessly. Both the cops kicked us, hit us with belts/sticks and broad straps. I fell unconscious and then did they stop.”

Trivedi said he and other members of his family were sent for medical test which confirmed injuries.

“The medical test was conducted in police custody. The doctors advised for X-ray as I had suffered fracture in left hand, but the police did not get it done as they wanted to hide the crime,” the victim said.

He said he petitioned his case to ACP/CP and DGP UP police and even at State Human Rights Commission but no action was taken.

They accused are now threatening to kill me, the victim alleged.

ADCP, west zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said an FIR under the charges of rioting (147), unlawful assembly (149), voluntarily causing hurt (323), House-trespass (452) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

