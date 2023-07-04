Leading investment firm A91 Partners has invested $30 million in digital transformation consulting company KaarTech, it said on Monday.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chennai, KaarTech specialises in SAP and S/4 HANA implementation.

Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will join the board of KaarTech.

“The partnership with A91 will catapult KaarTech into an unprecedented era of expansion, propelling us towards our aspiration of going public, despite our bootstrapped origins,” said Maran Nagarajan, Founder and CEO, KaarTech.

He said that the company aspires to be the partner of choice for customers looking for digital transformation journeys in SAP, Cloud ecosystem customer experience, process automation and data analytics.

The partnership aims to fuel KaarTech’s organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America.

“We look forward to working closely with them in helping them expand their geographic presence in US and Europe and in their journey towards becoming a publicly-listed company,” said a A91 Partners spokesperson.

KaarTech specialises in IP and digital services in the SAP ecosystem with deep expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing and consumer packaged goods.

With a team of over 2,000 employees, KaarTech said it has doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

