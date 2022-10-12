The song ‘Aaa Chaliye’ from the upcoming Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer Punjabi movie ‘Honeymoon’ was released recently. It’s a romantic track and the music video of the song beautifully captures the chemistry between Gippy and Jasmin.

The love ballad has been shot extensively at picturesque locales in London and carries the winning combination of B Praak and Jaani’s signature stamp of music.

Talking about the song, Gippy Grewal said in a statement, “B Praak and Jaani have done a wonderful job on this track. ‘Aaa Chaliye’ is all about a couple falling in love and discovering each other.”

The song has been penned and composed by Jaani with music and vocals by B Praak, the music is arranged by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Devthe.

Explaining the musical structure of the song, B Praak said, “The melody of ‘Aaa Chaliye’ is very classic and has a timeless feel to it. I did my best in bringing power and emotion to my vocals and I look forward to the audience reaction.”

The song is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production, ‘Honeymoon’ has been directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. The film will debut in theatres on October 25.

