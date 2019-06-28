Aadarsh, Suhana win sub-junior TT titles

Sonipat, June 30 (IANS) Aadarsh Om Chetri of Delhi blanked Preyesh Raj Suresh of Tamil Nadu 4-0 to take home the sub-junior boys trophy along with a prize purse in the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (North Zone) which concluded at the DPS Hall here on Sunday.

The sub-junior girls crown was won by Suhana Saini of Haryana as she beat Taneesha Kotecha of Maharashtra 4-1.

Chetri, who had the measure of left-hander Preyesh, established a quick lead. Going from strength to strength, he capitalised on some unforced errors that the Tamil Nadu boy committed. Though there were occasions when Preyesh played really well, Chetri was undoubtedly the better of the two.

Suhana did not have to sweat it out much against the Maharashtra girl who was rendered passive for most part of the final. However, in the opening game which the Haryana girl won after deuce, Taneesha showed glimpses of a good fight brewing. Though there were sporadic attacks from her, they never threatened Suhana’s title aspirations.

In cadet boys final, Uttar Pradesh’s Umesh Kumar emerged winner after he defeated Dhruv Shah of Maharashtra 4-1, while Diya Bramhachary of West Bengal downed state mate Nandina Saha 4-2 for the cadet girls crown.

Dhruv looked like putting up a fight when he won the fourth game but Umesh, who led 3-0, shut him out in the next game itself to lift the trophy.

For Divya, who won her maiden crown, it was a little tough against Nadini as the two paddlers kept winning alternate games. At 2-2, it was anybody’s title but the win in the fifth game gave Diya the edge and she confidently clinched the next game 13-11.

