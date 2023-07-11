INDIA

Aadesh Chaudhary reunites with Shrenu Parikh after decade in ‘Maitree’

Television actor Aadesh Chaudhary, who has marked his comeback to Television after a gap of five years with ‘Maitree’, said he is excited to reunite with actress Shrenu Parikh, after a decade.

The show follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). In the previous episodes viewers watched how Maitree’s first husband who had been presumed dead – Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) made a comeback only to brew trouble in her life. And eventually after taking Maitree and Harsh’s (Samarth Jurel) child away from them, he disappeared, which has led Maitree and Harsh to part ways.

Recently, the show took a seven-year leap, where the audience witnessed that Maitree has decided to move on in life, after adopting a baby she found on the street.

After the leap, viewers witnessed entry of Aadesh Chaudhary, essaying the role of Yash Thakur, a business tycoon of Prayagraj, and Maitree is currently staying with him along with her child.

Talking about the same, Aadesh said: “I am returning to television after almost five years, but this time in a completely different avatar. When I heard the storyline of the show, I didn’t even think for a second and immediately said yes, because I find it unique.”

“One of the best parts of this show is that I am reuniting with Shrenu Parikh after a decade. During our last show, I didn’t get to shoot a lot with her, so I am very excited this time. I have recently started shooting for the show, and I can say this already that every team member is nice and kind,” he added. Aadesh further said that his character is set to bring loads of twists and turns in the show.

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.”

