Aadhaar authentication transactions have climbed to 2.31 billion in March 2023, against 2.26 billion authentication transactions recorded in February 2023, according to IT Ministry data.

Also, Aadhaar-enabled e-KYC rose by 16 per cent as 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated successfully in March 2023.

While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using biometric fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP authentications, official sources said.

Adoption of e-KYC has also significantly reduced customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers and others, they added.

The cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has gone past 14.7 billion till the end of March 2023.

During the month of March, more than 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated following requests from the residents as against 16.8 million such updates in February 2023.

20230426-192604