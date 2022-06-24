In order to provide dedicated Aadhaar facilities to the people at a one stop destination, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set up an exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Srinagar and it became operational on Friday, officials said.

The facility, at the Commercial Complex on Exchange Road near Lal Chowk, was inaugurated by Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office Chandigarh, Bhawna Garg, in the presence of J&K Information Technology Secretary Prerna Puri and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

Garg said that the ASK will offer dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services viz demographic and biometric including the download and Print Aadhaar services to residents in a state of the art environment.

She also said that on-line appointment is also available for availing services for all seven days in a week from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., barring public holidays.

She said that the ASK has the capacity to serve 500 persons in a day. She also informed that new Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Bio-Metric (MBU) for children attaining the age of 5 and 15 years is free of cost.

However, the people need to pay nominal charge of Rs 50 for updating details like mobile number, address etc. and Rs 100 for bio-metric updates including photographs.

