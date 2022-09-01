INDIA

Aadhar unites 21-year-old specially-abled man, missing for 6 years, with family

Aadhaar has united a 21-year-old specially-abled man, missing since 2016 from Bihar, with his family. The man, identified through Aadhaar, was found in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The youth went missing in November 2016 from Khagaria district of Bihar. The disabled man (deaf and dumb) was traced via Aadhaar in Nagpur in August 2022.

A child aged 15 years was found at Nagpur Railway Station on 28 November, 2016. Since the child was specially abled, with speech and hearing impairment, the railway authorities after due process handed him over to the Government Senior Boys Orphanage in Nagpur. He was given a name, Prem Ramesh Ingale. Vinod Daberao, superintendent of the orphanage and the counsellor visited Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Nagpur in July 2022 for Aadhaar registration of ‘Prem Ramesh Ingale’. But the Aadhaar could not be generated against this enrolment as the biometrics were matching with another existing Aadhaar number.

Following this, ASK Nagpur approached the UIDAI regional office in Mumbai. On verification it emerged that the young man had an existing Aadhaar since 2016 with the name Sochan Kumar and the address of a locality in Khagaria district of Bihar.

Subsequently the mother and four relatives of the young man arrived in Nagpur with the requisite documents from the police authorities, and their village ‘Sarpanch’ in the third week of August. Sachin Kumar has now been reunited with his family, mainly due to Aadhaar.

