Thackeray scion, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Shiva Sena (UBT) led by Aaditya Thackeray’s father and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, was unseated by the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by the current chief minister Eknath Shinde and its coalition partner, the BJP in Maharashtra.

“We called on Tamil Nadu CM Shri Stalin today at his residence. Presented him with a memory of Shri Karunanidhi ji meeting Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray.” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

CMO Tamil Nadu tweeted: “Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s son and former Minister of Maharashtra State Mr. @AUThackeray. They are Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr.@mkstalin met and talked with them.”

Stalin’s son and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, was also present during Friday’s meeting.

