INDIA

Aaditya Thackeray visits T-Hub, meets KTR

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday visited T-Hub in Hyderabad and met Telangana’s Information Technology and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, he went around the T-Hub premises in Hitec City and was impressed with the facility set up by the Telangana government as innovation hub and ecosystem enabler.

The Shiv Sena leader later tweeted that it is always fantastic and encouraging to meet KTR and connect over “our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India’s growth”.

He wrote that he visited T-Hub and witnessed the amazing work that’s happened there for start ups, innovators, and ideators.

“Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year Look forward to more conversations in future,” tweeted KTR.

The two leaders had met in May last year in Davos on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Thackeray was then Maharashtra’s Tourism and Environment Minister.

20230411-160204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Parag Shrivas signs new three-year deal with Bengaluru FC

    BJP says Akhilesh is a ‘Twitterjeevi’

    NEET PG 2021: SC agrees to examine plea seeking fresh mop-up...

    Congress established only 74 airports in 70 years, Modi govt did...