Aadyam Theatre’s satire on dysfunctional family

New Delhi, June 14 (IANSlife) The F Word returns to Mumbai for a second run following a successful first run there, and the following weekend it travels to Delhi. The play, which is being presented by Aadyam Theatre (a project of the Aditya Birla Group), is a humorous perspective on the contradictory dynamics of a dysfunctional family and how their unspoken private issues create the personalities of the family members.

It is produced by Akvarious Productions and directed by the well-known producer, writer, actor, and director Akarsh Khurana.

The F word – where F stands for the other infamous word – Family, takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of raw and complex emotions as the family confronts their past and present while grappling with the fragility of their relationships with one another. The play follows Chetan, a high school teacher, and his estranged sister, Unnati, a psychologist, in their quest to understand their parents’ tangled marriage. They unwittingly open a Pandora’s box of family secrets swept under the rug for years as they try to navigate a conversation which is long overdue.

The story plays on the idea of how every family has skeletons hidden in their closet in a humorous way yet also unfolds into a moving and profound human exploration of love and loss.

And an outstanding cast brings to life this captivating modern and comedic view of complex bonds. In his part as the Father, Akash Khurana encapsulates the humiliations of growing older with humour and tragedy. Siddharth Kumar plays the part of the sibling, giving him complexity and nuance while also highlighting his weaknesses. Malaika Shenoy gives the Sister knowledge, charm, and sensitivity in her interpretation of the role. Additionally, Garima Yajnik excels to the fullest as the familiar and amiable restaurant owner.

The F Word is a must-watch not only for theatre enthusiasts but for anyone who understands the unique complexities of human relationships. The heartfelt tale will surely give you plenty to think about with its dose of humour, interesting wordplay, excellent direction, and outstanding performances.

The second run of the shows will be performed at Mumbai’s Experimental Theatre at NCPA on June 24 and 25, 2023, with two performances each at 4.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

The shows in Delhi will take place on June 17 at 4.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on June 18 at 4.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow?.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230614-120804

