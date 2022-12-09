INDIA

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s judicial custody extended for 14 more days

NewsWire
0
0

The Saket Court on Friday extended Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s judicial custody for 14 days after the Delhi Police submitted that the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case is in progress and requested for extension.

Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

On November 26, he was sent to a 13-day judicial custody by the court.

On December 2, Poonawalla’s narco test got over. It was conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory officials inside the prison.

Though his confessions in the narco test cannot be used in court, it proved that the investigators were proceeding in the right direction.

Findings of both polygraph and narco test are not admissible in the court.

These tests will only help the Delhi Police gather evidence, and thereby increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty.

20221209-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cornell University signs agreement with O.P. Jindal Global University to build...

    UP ATS raids in Delhi, UP in illegal conversion case

    Depression drives IIITM student to suicide in Hyderabad

    Shivpal gives up on Akhilesh, says ready for battle