Aaftab seeks release of his debit/credit cards, sent to four-day judicial custody

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, on Friday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking release of his debit and credit cards, citing need for funds to purchase day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes.

Aaftab, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and disposing them of in a forest area in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, was produced before the Saket court virtually after his judicial custody ended on Friday.

However, the Metropolitan Magistrate, Aviral Shukla, extended his judicial custody for four more days and ordered to physically produce him in the court on January 10.

Aaftab’s application moved through his advocate sought to release funds from his bank account citing that he didn’t have enough warm clothes to counter the winter chill inside the prison.

The application further sought the release of his debit card/credit cards which are lying with the police, claiming that he needed funds to purchase the day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes.

On December 23, the court had extended Aaftab’s judicial custody by 14 days. On December 22, he had withdrawn his bail plea, climing that he had applied for bail erroneously.

On December 17, he had claimed that he signed the ‘vakalatnama’, but did not know about filing a bail application.

