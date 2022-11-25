Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces, was on Friday again taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here in Rohini.

The polygraph test on Aaftab was stopped midway on Thursday after he had complained of fever.

According to sources, answers to several questions that were asked to Aaftab are expected to lead to some vital clues that will further help the police probe the murder case.

A source in the know of the things said a polygraph and a narco test was imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during questioning, was deceptive in nature and also tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018.

They were living together in the Chattarpur area of the national capital.

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

