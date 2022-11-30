The investigators probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case are likely go for Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s brain mapping if both polygraph and narco test lead to no conclusions, a source in the know of things said on Wednesday.

“Polygraph test report of Aaftab will be submitted within two days and his narco test is expected to presented either on Thursday or Friday. After narco test, it is up to the investigators to demand brain mapping after they do not get answers expected by the accused,” said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) source.

After six sessions, the polygraph test finally ended on Tuesday.

“He has confessed to killing Shraddha and disposing of her body parts in the forest areas. He also had relationships with several girls,” sources submitted.

Meanwhile, the FSL officials said that the investigators of the case were being regularly updated.

“The polygraph report will have all the questions that were asked to Aftab and his responses to it. For every answer, the FSL officials will share their opinion, based on readings, whether Aaftab was truthful or lying,” an official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during questioning, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal).

The person in it enters into various stages of anesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The investigating agencies use this test after other evidence does not provide a clear picture of the case.

