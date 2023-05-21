ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Aahana Kumra gets loses her cool after fan touched her

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Rangbaaz’, recently lost her cool at a fan breached her personal space and touched her while she was posing for the paparazzi.

A video, shared by a paparazzi account, revealed how a fan touched her around her waist at an event in Mumbai. In the video one of her fans can be seen putting his hand around her waist. The actress was taken aback. She turned towards him and told him: “Don’t touch me!”

The video has gone viral since then with several netizens coming out in support of the actress against the fan’s behaviour.

Aahana’s fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right.

One of them commented: “She is right. Self-respect is very important.” Another one wrote: “This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can’t put their unsolicited hands behind anyone’s back while taking a picture. Not cool.”

“The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!” another fan commented.

20230521-132604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aastha Gill says this is a golden time for all musical...

    Athar Siddiqui says he learnt boxing to discover himself

    Hit singer Taz of ‘Stereo Nation’ passes away due to liver...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi, Rashami lock horns