Actress Aahana Kumra, who plays the female lead in the upcoming web series “The Honeymooner”, has her theory on why actors like her are getting their due in the digital space than in Bollywood.

“The web space is giving all characters their due. It is no longer the norm to have young girls, whose only prerequisite is to look good, as leads. Plus, let’s face it, in films only the superstars call the shots. (The) Digital (medium) also gives you freedom to tell whatever the hell you want to say. Actors like me, who were not getting their due earlier, have got a fresh lease of life courtesy this emerging medium,” she said.

The show also features Tanuj Virwani, and tells the story of a husband-wife relationship.

“When director Madhur Agarwal, who I have known from college, approached me with the subject, I loved the concept and said yes immediately,” Aahana shared.

The show will drop on Digiflix TV.

–IANS

