Actress Aahana Kumra is celebrating her birthday on Saturday and for this day all she wants is that everyone registers and gets vaccinated.

The government has announced vaccinations for all adults starting from Saturday.

Talking to IANS, the actress says: As for birthday wish, I want you all to get your vaccination jab. So, we as a country can get out of this crisis as soon as possible.”

Aahana goes on to add: “My heart goes to all the people who have lost their loved ones because of Coronavirus. Our medical staff and doctors are working day and night to save lives.”

On the work front, we will see the incredible performer next in the short film titled “Happy Birthday” along with Anupam Kher. She also has Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, “India Lockdown” and the remake of famous French television drama “Call My Agent!” in the pipeline.

— IANS

