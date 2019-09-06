AAI constitution can be amended only by newly elected body

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that any amendment to the constitution of Archery Association of India (AAI) can only be made by the newly elected body of AAI.

The top court direction came after it observed that the Delhi High Court should not ask the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs to constitute a Transitory Committee (TC) to run the Archery Association of India.

The top court also said that the high court cannot make any amendment to the constitution of AAI as the apex court had finalised its constitution vide a judgement dated May 1, 2019.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Olympic Association, which was represented by senior advocate Shekhar Naphade and lawyers Hrishikesh Baruah and Hemant Phalpher.

The IOA had challenged the Delhi High Court order dated August 9 where it had directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs to form a transitory committee for AAI pursuant to the suspension of the AAI by the world archery body.

The court said that instead of asking the government to constitute the committee, the high court should have done it on its own.

