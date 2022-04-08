INDIA

Aakar Patel again stopped at B’luru airport despite Delhi court orders

NewsWire
0
0

Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel was again stopped at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru from travelling to the US despite a Delhi court’s direction to the CBI to immediately withdraw a lookout circular issued against him.

Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Court had allowed him to travel abroad and had even asked the CBI Director to apologize for preventing him from travelling abroad earlier on Wednesday night.

Talking to IANS, Patel stated that he was stopped again by the authorities at KIAL late Thursday night.

“I don’t know why they stopped me. I am going to know about it in a few hours,” he said.

While giving the order, the Delhi court had also noted that along with withdrawing the LOC, a written apology from the CBI would go a long way in healing his wounds.

Despite the clear cut instructions by the court, Patel was stopped at the immigration counter of KIAL and CBI has not taken off their LOC circular.

Though sources said this could be the result of the court directions not reaching the KIAL authorities. Immediately, after being stopped Patel had tweeted about authorities preventing him from boarding the flight.

When asked about whether the action is politically motivated, he stated that he will go through the clarification first and refused to elaborate further.

Patel was stopped in connection with LOC issued by the CBI with regards to a case that has been lodged against Amnesty International for alleged FCRA violations.

His counsel had submitted to the court that he was not named as an accused in the FIR and he was never called by the CBI.

20220408-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘New geospatial policy opportunity for Indian industry’

    Russia takes control of another Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Fire breaks out in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex

    Cyclone Jawad might trigger heavy rains in south Bengal