Aakash Ahuja has all words of praise for Niharika Chouksey

‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ actor Aakash Ahuja has shared his working experience with Niharika Chouksey, who is playing the lead in the TV show ‘Faltu’.

He says despite being younger than him, working with her is never difficult as she never makes him realise the age gap.

“Working with Niharika is as similar as working with any actor. She doesn’t make me feel like she is so young. It’s fun when she is on the sets. She is very spontaneous with her scenes that keep me on my toes and our off-screen camaraderie is very fun so that easily transcends on the screen.

“Niharika has been part of films such as ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker’s daughter, and she was also seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Now, she is playing the lead in ‘Faltu’ which is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like ‘Faltu’ with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

Aakash calls Niharika a professional in her attitude and also a dedicated actor.

“She is very professional when it comes to work and is an amazing co-actor to work with.”

‘Faltu’ will be coming soon on Star Plus.

