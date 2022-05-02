Actor Aakash Talwar, who was last seen playing an antagonist in ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan’, joins the cast of Ektaa R Kapoor’s show ‘Parineetii’ which stars Aanchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra in lead roles.

He says: “I’m elated to be a part of the show where I’m getting to play a positive character. I will be seen as Amit Bajwa who respects his elders. I always enjoy working in Ektaa maam’s show. Even in the past too I had the opportunity to work in her shows. I have played my best characters in the shows produced by her. I’m looking forward to more love, support and appreciation for my new character from my audience and spreading more positivity.”

Aakash, who made his TV debut with ‘Pavitra Bandhan’, but gained a breakthrough playing Varun Verma in ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’.

He adds: “My journey as an actor has surpassed all the GECs but I share a very special bond with Colors channel. From being John of ‘Thapki Pyar K’i to Tapish Singhania of ‘Naagin 5’, Daljeet Singh in ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and Kanwaljeet Bedi i.e. younger version of actor Ronit Roy in ‘Swaran Ghar’, I feel extremely obliged and happy to play versatile roles on the channel for different shows. ‘Parineeti’ is giving me yet another opportunity to return to my home.”

