ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aakash Talwar joins the cast of Ektaa R Kapoor’s ‘Parineetii’

NewsWire
0
1

Actor Aakash Talwar, who was last seen playing an antagonist in ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan’, joins the cast of Ektaa R Kapoor’s show ‘Parineetii’ which stars Aanchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra in lead roles.

He says: “I’m elated to be a part of the show where I’m getting to play a positive character. I will be seen as Amit Bajwa who respects his elders. I always enjoy working in Ektaa maam’s show. Even in the past too I had the opportunity to work in her shows. I have played my best characters in the shows produced by her. I’m looking forward to more love, support and appreciation for my new character from my audience and spreading more positivity.”

Aakash, who made his TV debut with ‘Pavitra Bandhan’, but gained a breakthrough playing Varun Verma in ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’.

He adds: “My journey as an actor has surpassed all the GECs but I share a very special bond with Colors channel. From being John of ‘Thapki Pyar K’i to Tapish Singhania of ‘Naagin 5’, Daljeet Singh in ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and Kanwaljeet Bedi i.e. younger version of actor Ronit Roy in ‘Swaran Ghar’, I feel extremely obliged and happy to play versatile roles on the channel for different shows. ‘Parineeti’ is giving me yet another opportunity to return to my home.”

20220502-144007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dia Mirza on environment: Need to hold governments, industry accountable

    Shantanu Maheshwari: Getting to be a part of Bhansali’s film was...

    ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Pankaj Kapoor reveals how his grandson is...

    Manushi Chhillar: Imperative we tell girls to feel positive about their...