ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aalim Hakim recounts how he styled Prabhas’ hair in ‘Baahubali’

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim recalled a behind-the-scenes moment from the set of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

He recalled hairstyling of South superstar Prabhas for the 2015 film, which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Along with Prabhas, it also features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

He said: “In ‘Baahubali’, we added hair extensions for Prabhas. Since there were many scenes where he had to ride a horse, we made him play badminton to see how much his hair can bounce while running and how it would look in slow motion while shooting.”

Aalim added further that he styled his hair in such a way that it looked perfect for the character: “I set his hair in such a way that it would look perfect when he rode the horse and his hair would bounce appropriately.”

The celebrity hairdresser talked about his journey in the industry and remembered his days of struggle on Kapil’s show.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230422-154601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Bajaj to be seen next in Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’

    Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’ makers readying village set at a whopping Rs 12...

    I’ve fought a 1,000 battles and am still standing: Aathmika

    Ranveer Singh welcomes New Year with sun and sand