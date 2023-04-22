Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim recalled a behind-the-scenes moment from the set of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

He recalled hairstyling of South superstar Prabhas for the 2015 film, which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Along with Prabhas, it also features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

He said: “In ‘Baahubali’, we added hair extensions for Prabhas. Since there were many scenes where he had to ride a horse, we made him play badminton to see how much his hair can bounce while running and how it would look in slow motion while shooting.”

Aalim added further that he styled his hair in such a way that it looked perfect for the character: “I set his hair in such a way that it would look perfect when he rode the horse and his hair would bounce appropriately.”

The celebrity hairdresser talked about his journey in the industry and remembered his days of struggle on Kapil’s show.

