Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of trying to use his power to take custody of her children. She also accused him of raping her and filed a police complaint against him at Versova police station in Mumbai.

She has shared a video and a post in which she talked about him and blamed him for not having any attachment with the kids. But, now he is interested in them and wants their custody. Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and the couple have two kids: daughter Shora, and son Yaani.

Sharing details about their relationship and pointing towards the Bollywood actor, she wrote: “A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent. A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands.”

She also shared her pain saying: “He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or what is the cost of diaper and even has no idea about the size of their clothes; didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power.”

“I have considered you as my husband and lived in the deception that you considered me your wife. I have given the most important years of my life to you. I am already facing financial loss and he has made me weak from all sides. The fame has gone to his head. My son doesn’t even know the love of a father because he has always seen only one kid. But I have complete faith in the law and courts that the result will be in my favour,” she added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are engaged in a legal battle over their marriage.

