INDIA

‘Aam Aadmi clinics are political gimmickry’: Chugh

NewsWire
0
0

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the AAP government in Punjab is “indulging in political gimmickry by announcing the opening of new Aam Aadmi clinics in the state”.

The AAP government is “trying to get political mileage out of the health issues of the state”, he said.

Chugh claimed that the entire state “knows that the health dispensaries and mini hospitals are being converted into Aam Aadmi clinics for political reasons”.

“Instead of strengthening the infrastructure in the already-existing structure of dispensaries, the AAP government is making a political joke at the cost of the health of the people in Punjab,” he added.

Chugh demanded a judicial inquiry into the removal of Health Secretary Ajoy Sharma, and said that “the entire administrative structure in Punjab is facing a collapse due to the political whims and fancies of the AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab”.

20230126-025403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yashwant Sinha to be opposition candidate for President

    Stadia users can now download PC copies of Ubisoft games

    10 held for sloganeering, stone pelting outside Yasin Malik’s house in...

    UP: Man attempts to rape daughter, arrested