INDIA

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves all Maharashtra units, save Mumbai

NewsWire
In a surprise move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dissolved its state and regional committees in Maharashtra, barring Mumbai, a party official said here on Wednesday.

A terse announcement to the effect was made by AAP National General Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak, and said that new panels would be set up soon in the party, led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and active in Maharashtra since nearly a decade.

Welcoming the developments, AAP National Executive Committee Member and Mumbai President Preeti Sharma-Menon said that the party will strengthen the organisation at all levels starting from the grassroots and contest all forthcoming elections in the state.

“Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the cradle of progressive politics – is ready for AAP and several people from across the spectrum are prepared and willing to join the party,” she said.

The AAP will be rebuilt in a robust manner, on the lines of other states, where it is playing an active political role, she added.

“We are confident that with the guidance of the Delhi leadership, the AAP Maharashtra will be able to provide the state with alternative politics, for the actual welfare rather than ‘Khokha’ (slang for crores of rupees) politics that we have seen so far,” Sharma-Menon declared.

