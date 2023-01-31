Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan along with superstar Aamir Khan set the stage on fire as the two danced to the song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from the Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 2013 film ‘Gunday’.

The video of them dancing is from a wedding ceremony in Bhopal and has been doing rounds on the Internet.

In the video, both the actors can be seen twinning in black attire. While Aamir wore a black kurta pyjama along with a dupatta with a golden border, Kartik sported a black coat and pants.

In one of the videos, Kartik sang ‘Kaun Nachdi’ song as he stood on the stage with Aamir. Aamir was all elated as he clapped and danced.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was released on August 11, 2022 and turned out to be a failure at the box office but was admired by fans upon its Netflix release. The movie was a remake of the 1994 Oscar winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’, the release date of which was recently pushed by a week in the wake of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ euphoria.

