Aamir Khan denies to comment on remaking Spanish film ‘Champions’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, maintained the air of enigma around the remake of the 2008 Spanish film ‘Champions’.

Speaking to media as a part of his birthday celebration, the actor was asked if he’s remaking Spanish director Javier Fesser, ‘Champions’, the ‘Dangal’ superstar was pleasantly surprised as to how the information got leaked in the public domain.

However, he didn’t deny or confirm remaking the film. The actor simply refused to comment further but was visibly surprised with the news being reported in the media.

‘Champions’, which won three Goya Awards (considered to be the Spanish equivalent of Academy Awards) across the categories of Best Film, Best New Actor and Best Original Song, was also selected as Spain’s official entry for Best Foreign Film at the 91st Academy Awards. However, it failed to secure the nomination in the prestigious Awards ceremony.

The film is inspired by Aderes team in Burjassot (Valencia), a team created with people with intellectual disabilities that won twelve Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014.

20220314-151804