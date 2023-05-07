ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODSOUTH ASIA

Kathmandu, May 7 ( IANS) Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday and left for meditation. He has reportedly gone to a meditation spot in the outskirts of Kathmandu, according to an official who received him at the airport.

He will spend at least 11 days in Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. It is one of the popular meditation centres in Kathmandu located on the outskirts of the city. It offers 10-day long meditation courses, according to the website.

Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, known for his versatile acting skills and his commitment to quality cinema. His popular movies are Lagaan, 3 Idiots, PK, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, among others.

