Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was a state level tennis player, along with his three children Ira, Junaid and Azad was seen at the Wimbledon finals at the All England Club in London.

Ira took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie featuring all three of them from the match.

The picture shows, Ira taking selfie as she sits next to her father. Azad and Junaid can be sitting beside Aamir.

For the caption, Ira just added a ‘Centre court’ sticker with #Wimbledon.

Several personalities were seen attending the event such as Sonam Kapoor, Mohanlal, Nick Jonas, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Emma Watson among many others.

