Aamir Khan has a movie career that’s more than three decades old. His first movie, as the male lead was the 1988, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, a love story which starred actor Juhi Chawla as the female lead.

On Wednesday, June 29, when he was launching yet another song of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ – ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’, Aamir Khan spoke about his first love. The actor revealed that his first love left him heartbroken.

The YouTube video of the latest song from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was released along with a description, which said, “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the want of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion…”

Aamir also had a live interaction during the launch of the song and at that time he touched upon his own experience with first love and heartache. He also said that the very first person he fell in love with was a close friend of his and that person had absolutely no idea about his unrequited feelings.

Speaking about it, Aamir said, “This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know. Bas ek hi cheez achi hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya (the one good thing to come out of this was that I ended up becoming a very good tennis player). Later, after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion.”

In his personal life, Aamir Khan has been married twice. From 1986-2002 he was married to Reena Dutta and they also had two children together, Junaid and Ira.

In 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao and they welcomed a son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011, via surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation last year.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is all set to release in cinemas on August 11, 2022. This movie is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic, ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions as well as Viacom18 Studios. The movie also stars Mona Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chaitanya Akkineni.