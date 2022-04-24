Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, was seen playing box cricket in a video. What piqued the interest of the viewers was that the actor spoke about sharing a special ‘kahaani’ on April 28.

Since then, the video has sparked widespread responses on digital platforms as fans floated several theories around what this ‘kahaani’ might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on an OTT platform, a new personal milestone, a film announcement, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer, to a new collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is trying very hard to shore up its television and online viewership ratings.

Adding further to the excitement, Aamir, who is known to be an extremely private person and rarely makes public appearances, next dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also teased the audience by leaving his ‘kahaani’ revelation on a cliffhanger.

20220424-133802