Aamir Khan is dubbed as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of Bollywood. He is one actor who takes his time choosing his movie projects, always working on only one movie at a time and dedicating his all to it, heart and soul.

Notably, barring a few (‘Thugs of Hindostan’, ‘Mangal Pandey’) most of Aamir’s movies are blockbuster hits as he knows how to captivate his audiences with his magic yet ensure his character is relatable.

His conviction for each of his characters is rock solid simply because of the time and energy he devotes to bringing those characters to life. So, it seems shocking to hear that someone who is so absorbed by his craft actually considered leaving it all behind.

At an event of ABP India on March 26, Aamir Khan had a session, which was titled, ‘New Beginnings: Reorienting Entertainment’. At the event Aamir Khan really opened up about his personal life and expressed his guilt at not being there for his family, especially his children as they were growing up.

Aamir began the session saying, “I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams and trying to fulfil them. But during this journey, I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones. My parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran, their parents… Perhaps I couldn’t devote enough time to them. My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She will have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams and hopes. I wasn’t there for her; I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors.”

The actor further said that over the years he has realised the importance of time and that at any moment your time with your loved ones can end. He said that when he realised this, he felt as though he had been living his life in a trance and that he lost so much because of this. He felt he really missed out on spending time with his children when they were small, so he wanted to immediately quit Bollywood and make up for lost time. But he said it was his grown-up kids and his ex-wife Kiran Rao who urged him to re-consider.

“You’ve spent more time with us in three months than you ever have, leave us alone now,” this is what Aamir’s kids said to him. Aamir also shared that his ex-wife Kiran Rao too explained to him that cinema courses through his veins so he should never think of quitting.

He also opened up about his equation with Kiran Rao and said that even though they are divorced they live in the same building, so their son Azad doesn’t feel like there has been a big change. They are also trying their best to explain to their young son what marriage and divorce mean.

Lastly, he spoke about his big upcoming release, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the remake of the Tom Hanks starrer, ‘Forrest Gump’. Aamir in his inimitable style said that he was very unsure how the film turned out. He said some days he felt that they had made a really nice film, while other days he felt depressed thinking that their film may not have turned out so great after all. Aamir concluded by saying, “So, it’s that stage of excitement, where you’re still trying to get it right.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya along with a string of cameos by famous Bollywood celebrities.